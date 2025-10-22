'PrabhasHanu' title coming tomorrow on Prabhas's birthday 

The film is set in pre-Independence India, with Prabhas playing a British Indian Army officer. The poster also features a Sanskrit verse that translates to "Karna, who was on the side of the Pandavas." This has led fans to speculate about the character's duality and possible connection to historical figures like Subhas Chandra Bose . The film will reportedly star Imanvi alongside veteran actors Mithun Chakraborty , Jaya Prada , and Anupam Kher .

Upcoming projects

Other upcoming films of Prabhas

Apart from this film, Prabhas will also be seen in the horror-comedy The Raja Saab. Directed by Maruthi, the film is set to hit theaters on January 9, 2026. He will also be collaborating with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for an action flick titled Spirit. This project is expected to feature him as an angry young cop fighting against a drug syndicate and will also star Triptii Dimri as the female lead.