'PrabhasHanu' title coming tomorrow on Prabhas's birthday
What's the story
As actor Prabhas gears up to celebrate his 46th birthday on Thursday, the makers of his upcoming film with director Hanu Raghavapudi treated fans with a title teaser. The period action drama, referred to in discussions as PrabhasHanu, has revealed a new poster featuring the actor in a trench coat with his face obscured. The tagline reads: "A Battalion Who Walks Alone." The film is reportedly set to be titled Fauji.
Title will be out tomorrow at 11:07am
पाण्डवपक्षे संस्थित कर्णः।
#PrabhasHanu TITLE POSTER - Tomorrow @ 11.07 AM
Film details
Film set in pre-Independence India
The film is set in pre-Independence India, with Prabhas playing a British Indian Army officer. The poster also features a Sanskrit verse that translates to "Karna, who was on the side of the Pandavas." This has led fans to speculate about the character's duality and possible connection to historical figures like Subhas Chandra Bose. The film will reportedly star Imanvi alongside veteran actors Mithun Chakraborty, Jaya Prada, and Anupam Kher.
Upcoming projects
Other upcoming films of Prabhas
Apart from this film, Prabhas will also be seen in the horror-comedy The Raja Saab. Directed by Maruthi, the film is set to hit theaters on January 9, 2026. He will also be collaborating with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for an action flick titled Spirit. This project is expected to feature him as an angry young cop fighting against a drug syndicate and will also star Triptii Dimri as the female lead.