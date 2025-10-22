Next Article
Vishal-Sundar C reunite for untitled film
Entertainment
Actor Vishal and director Sundar C are teaming up once again for a new movie, with filming set to start in December 2025.
Fans know this duo from hits like Ambala, Action, and Madha Gaja Raja.
Right now, Vishal is wrapping up his directorial debut, Magudam.
Anticipation is already building for this next project
Their past films have clicked with audiences, so expectations are high for this next project.
Their last collaboration, Madha Gaja Raja, became a huge hit when it released in January 2025. Composer Vijay Antony, who worked with them before, is likely to return.
Before diving in, Sundar C is finishing Mookuthi Amman 2, and the cast for the new film will be announced soon.
The team is aiming for a mid-2026 release—so stay tuned!