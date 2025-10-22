Emraan, Yami's 'Haq': First song 'Qubool' showcases unspoken love
What's the story
The first song from the upcoming film Haq, titled Qubool, has been released. The track features the lead actors Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam Dhar, showcasing their palpable chemistry. Sung by Armaan Khan and composed by Vishal Mishra, the song has been penned by Kaushal Kishore. Junglee Music has released the track.
Song review
What is the song about?
The song is a beautiful representation of love that is often left unsaid, and the chemistry between Hashmi and Gautam Dhar is palpable. The lyrics by Kishore are poignant, capturing the essence of a love that transcends words. Khan's soulful voice adds to the emotional depth of the track. The music video complements the song's emotional tone, featuring the couple in various settings.
Film's music
About the film 'Haq'
The song is a part of the Haq soundtrack, which promises to be filled with more emotionally charged tracks. Other songs from the album include Dil Tod Gaya Tu and other unreleased songs yet to be revealed. The movie is produced by Insomnia Films and Baweja Studios and is set to hit theaters on November 7.