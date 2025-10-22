Next Article
'Kishkindhapuri' OTT release: When and where to watch
Entertainment
Get ready for some chills—Kishkindhapuri, the hit Telugu horror thriller, is arriving in Tamil on ZEE5 this October 24.
Starring Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Anupama Parameswaran, the film follows a couple leading tourists through a haunted mansion where strange deaths hint at something sinister.
The original was a box office win and got plenty of positive buzz.
Other projects of the lead actors
The movie also features Sudharshan, Sandy Master, and Tanikella Bharani in key roles.
Kishkindhapuri's success has been especially sweet for Anupama Parameswaran after her last film didn't do well.
She's also earning praise for her role in the sports drama Bison Kaalamaadan alongside Dhruv Vikram—looks like she's on a roll!