'Kishkindhapuri' OTT release: When and where to watch Entertainment Oct 22, 2025

Get ready for some chills—Kishkindhapuri, the hit Telugu horror thriller, is arriving in Tamil on ZEE5 this October 24.

Starring Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Anupama Parameswaran, the film follows a couple leading tourists through a haunted mansion where strange deaths hint at something sinister.

The original was a box office win and got plenty of positive buzz.