Prabhas's 'Spirit' 1st look drops New Year's Day
Big news for Prabhas fans: the first look for his next film, Spirit, is widely expected to be revealed on New Year's Day, according to industry reports.
Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga (of Arjun Reddy and Animal fame), this action thriller is their first project together and will release in six languages—including Chinese.
Cast, production, and hype
Filming is happening in Hyderabad, with Mexico being scouted as a location. Prabhas has reportedly described the shoot as surreal.
Triptii Dimri stars opposite him, while Vivek Oberoi and Prakash Raj have key roles.
The movie's digital rights reportedly sold for a huge sum—expectations are sky-high.
How 'Spirit' came to life
Vanga dreamed up Spirit during the pandemic and pitched it to Prabhas, who was instantly on board.
Instead of remaking a Hollywood film, they went with an original story—and with its big cast and production values, Spirit is shaping up to be an upcoming major release.