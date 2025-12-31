Prabhas's 'Spirit' 1st look drops New Year's Day Entertainment Dec 31, 2025

Big news for Prabhas fans: the first look for his next film, Spirit, is widely expected to be revealed on New Year's Day, according to industry reports.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga (of Arjun Reddy and Animal fame), this action thriller is their first project together and will release in six languages—including Chinese.