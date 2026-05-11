'Cry my eyes out': Prajakta Koli on wrapping up 'Mismatched'

Prajakta Koli , the actor-creator who has now also turned author, is currently exploring various creative avenues. These include books, theater, Marathi cinema , streaming shows, and more. Yet, she will be closing some chapters soon, too. Her first acting role in a web series, in Netflix 's YA show Mismatched , is ending with its last season this year. Koli spoke about it in a new interview.

Final season 'I am equal parts excited and terrified' Speaking to Hindustan Times, Koli spoke about the final season of Mismatched. "I am equal parts excited and terrified of how I am going to deal with my last day on that set," she said. "I have been Dimple for almost seven years now. I am dreading each day that passes because it takes me closer to the final day." She added, "I am going to cry my eyes out and hug everybody."

Plot details What will the final season of 'Mismatched' explore? The fourth and final season of Mismatched, which was officially announced at the Next on Netflix event in Mumbai in February, will once again bring Dimple and Rishi together. The two are forced to revisit a relationship they never fully moved on from. However, with Rishi now standing at such a point in life that could change everything forever, the final season will ultimately explore whether they were truly mismatched-or if it was timing playing spoilsport.

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Career transition On her foray into Marathi cinema Koli also recently ventured into Marathi cinema with Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam. She said, "The Marathi film came about through Kshiti Jog and Hemant Dhome, the producers." "Kshiti played my mother in Mismatched. I love Marathi cinema; it's my mother tongue, and I did Marathi theater for a long time. Moving into this was a new universe for me, but Kshiti narrated the story, and I was fully serious about it."

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