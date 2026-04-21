BJP leader files complaint against Prakash Raj over 'Ramayana' remarks

Actor Prakash Raj is facing a legal complaint for his remarks on the Ramayana from four months ago. A complaint was filed with the Panjagutta Police by Telugu film actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Padala Kalyani and Andhra Pradesh BJP spokesperson Ajay on Monday, per ANI. The complaint accuses Raj of making "defamatory and malicious remarks" that have hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus by distorting the Ramayana. Here's what happened.

Controversial retelling What had Raj said about 'Ramayana'? The controversy is from January, when Raj attended the Kerala Literature Festival and shared a children's theater version of the Ramayana. In this version, Ram and Lakshman ate fruits from Shurpanakha and Ravana's land. After they'd had their fill, Ravana went and asked for payment. As the Ayodhya princes didn't have any money, Ravana asked them to plant the seeds of the fruits they had eaten. His remarks were part of a larger discussion, but only this bit went viral.

Second complaint Another complaint was filed earlier this month Following the viral video, Advocate Amita Sachdeva lodged her complaint against Raj on April 16, accusing the actor of making "deliberately malicious acts" to outrage religious feelings. She described herself as a "devout Hindu and concerned citizen whose religious sentiments have been deeply hurt."

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Advocate's view 'Insults to our Bhagwans will no longer be tolerated' Sachdeva further stated, "Insults to our Bhagwans and Sanatan Dharma will no longer be tolerated. These people must understand — there are limits." This was followed by the BJP leader's complaint. As Raj's version of Ramayana was from a play staged by kids at his theater incubator, Nirdiganta, Kalyani accused the actor of using Nirdiganta to "brainwash children into writing and performing anti-Hindu plays."

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