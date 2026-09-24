Prakash Raj joins Koppal protest against Baldota Group pollution
Entertainment
Actor and social activist Prakash Raj showed up in Koppal to support locals protesting against pollution from the Baldota Group's industries.
The protest, now in its 329th day, is all about demanding cleaner industry practices, better regulation of waste, and fair access to water for farming.
Protesters are also calling out alleged encroachment of Basapura Lake.
Prakash Raj criticizes policies in Koppal
Raj called out government policies that let risky industries set up shop in Koppal, pointing out that while investors profit, local communities are left dealing with pollution and health issues.
He said he wants to dig deeper into the impact alongside others and promised to return for the protest's one-year mark on October 31.