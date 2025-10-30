'Mahakali' 1st-look out: Bhoomi Shetty stuns as 'most ferocious superhero'
What's the story
Director Prasanth Varma, known for his 2024 hit Hanu-Man, has unveiled the first look of his upcoming mythological superhero film in the same universe, Mahakali. The poster introduces Bhoomi Shetty as the titular character. In fiery shades of red and gold, Shetty exudes raw divine power and fierce grace. Adorned with traditional ornaments and sacred markings, her calm yet commanding gaze hints at both destruction and rebirth - the eternal duality of Maha Kali.
Production update
Production status and casting choice
The production team of Mahakali has reportedly completed over 50% of the shoot. The film is being shot on a massive set in Hyderabad, built specifically for this project. Despite several A-list actors showing interest in the role, the makers chose to cast Shetty, a dark-skinned newcomer, aptly suited to the role. The caption of the first-look further defines the character: "From the cosmic womb of creation awakens the most FEROCIOUS SUPERHERO of the universe! Introducing Bhoomi Shetty as MAHA."
Sequel anticipation
Connection to 'Hanu-Man' and upcoming projects
Mahakali is directed by Puja Kolluru and will be the next monumental chapter in Varma's growing superhero saga and the famed Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU). The film carries the tagline "From the Universe of Hanu-Man," linking it to Varma's previous success. Meanwhile, he is also working on Jai Hanuman, a sequel to Teja Sajja's Hanu-Man, which will focus on Lord Hanuman and feature Kantara star Rishab Shetty in the lead role.