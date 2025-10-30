'Mahakali' 1st-look out: Bhoomi Shetty stuns as 'most ferocious superhero'

Production update

Production status and casting choice

The production team of Mahakali has reportedly completed over 50% of the shoot. The film is being shot on a massive set in Hyderabad, built specifically for this project. Despite several A-list actors showing interest in the role, the makers chose to cast Shetty, a dark-skinned newcomer, aptly suited to the role. The caption of the first-look further defines the character: "From the cosmic womb of creation awakens the most FEROCIOUS SUPERHERO of the universe! Introducing Bhoomi Shetty as MAHA."