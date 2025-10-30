Ryan Reynolds to be part of Nani's 'The Paradise'?
What's the story
The makers of the upcoming Telugu film, The Paradise, starring Nani, are reportedly in talks with Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds to present the movie. According to a report by Mid-Day, director Srikanth Odela believes that involving a global name like Reynolds will help give the action drama an international appeal. This move is part of their strategy to make The Paradise accessible to a wider audience by releasing it in eight languages, including English and Spanish.
Star selection
Makers have been trying to connect with Reynolds for months
The makers of The Paradise chose Reynolds because of his successful action films with quirky elements. A source close to the project told Mid-Day, "Given that the film is an action drama with quirky elements, the team felt there could be no one better than Ryan Reynolds as his actioners have a similar feel." The production team has reportedly been trying to connect with Reynolds's team for three months and finally got access to them in the last two weeks.
Film details
More about 'The Paradise'
The Paradise, which stars Raghav Juyal in his Telugu debut, is set to hit theaters in March 2026. The film marks Nani's second collaboration with Odela after Dasara (2023). Apart from Telugu and English, The Paradise will also be released in Tamil, Hindi, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, and Spanish.