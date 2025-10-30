Ryan Reynolds to be part of Nani's 'The Paradise'?

Star selection

Makers have been trying to connect with Reynolds for months

The makers of The Paradise chose Reynolds because of his successful action films with quirky elements. A source close to the project told Mid-Day, "Given that the film is an action drama with quirky elements, the team felt there could be no one better than Ryan Reynolds as his actioners have a similar feel." The production team has reportedly been trying to connect with Reynolds's team for three months and finally got access to them in the last two weeks.