5 unforgettable 'That '70s Show' scenes fans still love

That '70s Show is a classic sitcom that takes you back to the groovy era of the 1970s. The show is famous for its hilarious take on teenage life, friendship, and family dynamics. From the iconic Forman basement hangouts to the unforgettable catchphrases, the series has given us some of the most memorable moments that continue to be loved by fans. Here are five iconic moments from this beloved series.

#1 The circle scene The circle scene, which appeared in almost every episode, is iconic. The group would sit in a circle, sharing their thoughts and ideas. It was a hilarious take on friendship and youth, giving us some of the most memorable lines from the series. The circle scenes were fun to watch and also gave us a glimpse into the characters' personalities.

#2 Eric's "Hello, Wisconsin!" Eric Forman's enthusiastic "Hello, Wisconsin!" was the perfect way to kick off each episode. This catchphrase became synonymous with the show and set the tone for its light-heartedness. Eric's energy was infectious, and it became a signature moment that fans looked forward to every week.

#3 Donna's rebellion against her parents Donna Pinciotti's rebellious streak against her parents was a highlight of her character arc. Her defiance showed how she struggled with growing up and independence. One of the most memorable moments was when she stood up to her father about curfews and expectations, showcasing her strength and determination.

#4 Red's stern yet loving nature Red Forman's tough-love approach as a father was both intimidating and endearing. His stern demeanor often led to hilarious exchanges with Eric and his friends. Despite his gruff exterior, Red had moments where he showed genuine care for his family, making him one of television's most memorable dads.