Aamir Khan to receive RK Laxman Award at Rahman's concert
What's the story
The family of the late cartoonist RK Laxman has announced the first-ever RK Laxman Award for Excellence, which will be presented to Bollywood actor Aamir Khan. According to IANS, the award will be presented during a live concert by composer AR Rahman on November 23 at Pune's MCA Cricket Stadium. Usha Laxman, Laxman's daughter-in-law, confirmed this news to the portal.
Tribute event
'Big tribute from our family to Laxman'
Usha told IANS, "The concert will begin at 5:00pm onwards." She said that this award is the "biggest tribute" they as a family "are offering to Laxman." Laxman was a renowned Indian cartoonist and illustrator, famous for his creation "The Common Man" and the daily cartoon strip You Said It.
Legacy
More about the late cartoonist
Laxman sketched for the television adaptation of Malgudi Days, penned by his older brother RK Narayan. He passed away in Pune's Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in 2015 at 93. Laxman was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 1973 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2005. Meanwhile, Khan has been widely praised for making socially relevant films, including his recent hit Sitaare Zameen Par, which focused on a basketball team of specially abled youth.