Jr NTR-Prashanth Neel's film 'bigger than KGF, Salaar': Report
Filmmaker Prashanth Neel, known for his pan-India blockbusters KGF and Salaar, is currently working on his most ambitious project with Jr NTR. Dubbed "NTR-Neel" by fans and media, the film is bigger than anything the director has attempted before! A source close to the project told Hindustan Times that this film is "even bigger than his pan-India blockbusters like KGF and Salaar."
Ambitious venture
Neel has dreamed of making it for a long time
The source added, "This is a film he has dreamed of making from the very beginning." They also revealed that Neel is now working on this film without any budget constraints. "He feels that now is the right time, as he no longer has budget constraints and has also managed to bring on board his favorite actor, Jr NTR, to play the lead."
Release date
'NTR Neel' to hit theaters on June 25, 2026
Earlier this year in April, the official social media handles of NTR Neel announced that the film will be released in theaters on June 25, 2026. The first look was originally scheduled for NTR's birthday in May, but was postponed to accommodate his Bollywood debut, War 2. The film is one of the most anticipated projects in Telugu cinema and went on the floors earlier this year.