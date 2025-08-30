Ayushmann-Sara's 'Pati Patni...2': Man held for assaulting crew member
In a shocking incident, locals in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly assaulted the production head of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh 2. The incident occurred while the crew was shooting on Thornhill Road. After the team's complaint, police arrested the main accused, Meraj Ali, on Friday.
The altercation involved BR Chopra Films's production head, Zoheb Solapurwala. Following the incident, Saurabh Tiwari, the line producer for BR Chopra Films, filed a case at Civil Lines Police Station on Thursday. The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has also condemned the attack and questioned the safety of film crews in Uttar Pradesh.
PRESS STATEMENT— All Indian Cine Workers Association (@AICWAOfficial) August 29, 2025
Date: 29th August 2025
Issued by: All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA)
During the shooting of the film “Pati Patni Aur Woh 2” in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, a shocking incident occurred in broad daylight where local goons attacked members of the film crew… pic.twitter.com/6nuDyBHvWn
AICWA released a statement saying, "During the shooting of the film Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, a shocking incident occurred in broad daylight where local goons attacked members of the film crew on set, right in front of everyone." "If the Uttar Pradesh Government cannot provide safety and security to those engaged in film production, then what is the purpose of promoting Noida Film City as a shooting hub?"
Despite the attack, the shooting of Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 is ongoing in Prayagraj. Reports suggest the film's crew got into an argument with locals, which escalated into an assault. Viral videos from the scene show two locals confronting a crew member. While a few attempted to intervene, others ended up joining the scuffle. The makers are yet to comment on this incident.
Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 is a sequel to the 2019 movie Pati Patni Aur Woh starring Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, and Bhumi Pednekar. Khurrana has replaced Aaryan in the sequel, which also stars Wamiqa Gabbi. The film is directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by BR Chopra Films. Peeping Moon earlier reported that Khurrana-Gabbi-Khan's trio was picked for their fresh romantic chemistry combined with proven comic timing.