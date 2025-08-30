Ayushmann-Sara's 'Pati Patni...2': Man held for assaulting crew member

In a shocking incident, locals in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly assaulted the production head of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan 's upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh 2. The incident occurred while the crew was shooting on Thornhill Road. After the team's complaint, police arrested the main accused, Meraj Ali, on Friday.

Legal action A case has been filed The altercation involved BR Chopra Films's production head, Zoheb Solapurwala. Following the incident, Saurabh Tiwari, the line producer for BR Chopra Films, filed a case at Civil Lines Police Station on Thursday. The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has also condemned the attack and questioned the safety of film crews in Uttar Pradesh.

During the shooting of the film “Pati Patni Aur Woh 2” in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, a shocking incident occurred in broad daylight where local goons attacked members of the film crew… pic.twitter.com/6nuDyBHvWn — All Indian Cine Workers Association (@AICWAOfficial) August 29, 2025

Union's response AICWA condemned the attack AICWA released a statement saying, "During the shooting of the film Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, a shocking incident occurred in broad daylight where local goons attacked members of the film crew on set, right in front of everyone." "If the Uttar Pradesh Government cannot provide safety and security to those engaged in film production, then what is the purpose of promoting Noida Film City as a shooting hub?"

Ongoing shoot Makers yet to comment on the incident Despite the attack, the shooting of Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 is ongoing in Prayagraj. Reports suggest the film's crew got into an argument with locals, which escalated into an assault. Viral videos from the scene show two locals confronting a crew member. While a few attempted to intervene, others ended up joining the scuffle. The makers are yet to comment on this incident.