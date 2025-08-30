This is why Kamalinee Mukherjee stopped doing Telugu films Entertainment Aug 30, 2025

Kamalinee Mukherjee, best known for Telugu hits like Anand and Godavari, recently shared why she stepped back from Telugu films.

On the D-Talks podcast, she said she felt "hurt" by how her role turned out in 2014's Govindudu Andarivadele—even though the cast and crew were supportive.

That disappointment made her rethink her place in Telugu cinema.