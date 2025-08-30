Next Article
This is why Kamalinee Mukherjee stopped doing Telugu films
Kamalinee Mukherjee, best known for Telugu hits like Anand and Godavari, recently shared why she stepped back from Telugu films.
On the D-Talks podcast, she said she felt "hurt" by how her role turned out in 2014's Govindudu Andarivadele—even though the cast and crew were supportive.
That disappointment made her rethink her place in Telugu cinema.
What else has she done after her Telugu film spree?
After her time in Telugu films, Kamalinee tried out other regional movies with Tamil's Iraivi and Malayalam blockbuster Pulimurugan (both released in 2016).
But after getting married, she decided to take a back step from her acting career.