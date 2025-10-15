Prasoon Joshi receives National Kishore Kumar Award

Joshi joins past winners like Bachchan, Gulzar

This award, set up in 1997 by the Madhya Pradesh government, spotlights top talent in Indian cinema and comes with ₹5 lakh and a special citation.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav called Joshi a true "magician of words."

With past winners like Amitabh Bachchan and Gulzar, Joshi now joins an inspiring list—reminding us how powerful good lyrics can be in shaping movies we love.