Prasoon Joshi receives National Kishore Kumar Award
Prasoon Joshi, the lyricist behind hits like "Taare Zameen Par," "Rang De Basanti," and "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag," just received the 2024 National Kishore Kumar Award in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh.
The two-day event celebrated his impact on Bollywood songwriting and honored him for his outstanding contribution to the field, which aligns with Kishore Kumar's creative legacy.
Joshi joins past winners like Bachchan, Gulzar
This award, set up in 1997 by the Madhya Pradesh government, spotlights top talent in Indian cinema and comes with ₹5 lakh and a special citation.
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav called Joshi a true "magician of words."
With past winners like Amitabh Bachchan and Gulzar, Joshi now joins an inspiring list—reminding us how powerful good lyrics can be in shaping movies we love.