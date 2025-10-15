Next Article
Raghu Dixit, Varijashree Venugopal to marry this month
Entertainment
Musicians Raghu Dixit and Varijashree Venugopal are set to tie the knot later this month in a close-knit ceremony.
Dixit, known for his multilingual folk music, and Venugopal, a Grammy-nominated singer and flutist, say they're excited to start this new chapter together.
From musical collaboration to love
Their story began with a musical collaboration on "Saaku Innu Saaku," which sparked a friendship that gradually turned into love.
Dixit shared, "I honestly did not see this coming. With the blessings of Varijashree's parents, we're excited to begin this new chapter of our lives together."
Both are looking forward to building their future together.