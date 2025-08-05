Prem Chopra loves 'Sitaare Zameen Par'—Aamir's bold choice: Report Entertainment Aug 05, 2025

Veteran actor Prem Chopra is loving Aamir Khan's new film, "Sitaare Zameen Par," calling it "absolutely fantastic" and applauding Khan's bold choice of story.

The movie, starring Aamir and Genelia Deshmukh with music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, is now out on YouTube as a pay-per-view release—making it super easy to watch from home.