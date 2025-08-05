Next Article
Prem Chopra loves 'Sitaare Zameen Par'—Aamir's bold choice: Report
Veteran actor Prem Chopra is loving Aamir Khan's new film, "Sitaare Zameen Par," calling it "absolutely fantastic" and applauding Khan's bold choice of story.
The movie, starring Aamir and Genelia Deshmukh with music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, is now out on YouTube as a pay-per-view release—making it super easy to watch from home.
Aamir's rental fee glitch explained
Some Apple users noticed a ₹179 rental fee due to a tech glitch, but the team quickly clarified this wasn't intentional and promised a fix soon.
By choosing a digital release, Khan hopes to make movies more affordable and accessible for everyone who'd rather stream than hit the theaters.