'Saiyaara's college fashion: How film's costumes became a national trend

Film's costume designer studied real students' outfits

Costume designer Sheetal Iqbal Sharma actually studied students at Mumbai's KC College and H.R. College to capture what young people really wear—think comfy cargo pants with kurtis and easy track pants.

Director Mohit Suri was clear about keeping things authentic; even Padda's character rocks natural curls and simple outfits.

This focus on realistic style is striking a chord with Gen Z viewers who value comfort and authenticity in their own wardrobes.