Meghan Markle's $75,000 defamation lawsuit heads to appeals court

A judge tossed out Samantha's case last year, saying Meghan's comments were just personal opinions. But now an appeals court has agreed to take another look, so the legal drama isn't over yet.

The case also includes accusations that Meghan implied Samantha was behind online harassment—something Meghan denies.

The sisters have barely spoken for years, and their dad has even offered to testify against Meghan.

The upcoming hearing will decide if this family feud goes any further in court.