'Parasakthi' villain role offered to Lokesh Kanagaraj: Details
Lokesh Kanagaraj shared that he was offered the villain role in the upcoming Tamil film Parasakthi but had to say no because of his packed schedule with his own movie, Coolie.
"I met Sudha Kongara mam and loved the story," he said, but timing just didn't work out.
All about 'Parasakthi'
Parasakthi is directed by Sudha Kongara and stars Sivakarthikeyan in the lead. After Lokesh stepped away, Ravi Mohan took over as the antagonist.
The film also marks Sreeleela's Tamil debut and features Atharvaa Murali in a key role.
It just wrapped its Pollachi shoot and is aiming for a Pongal release, with top names like Ravi K Chandran (cinematography) and GV Prakash Kumar (music) on board.
What's next for Lokesh?
Right now, Lokesh is all-in on Coolie, which features Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna as major players and hits theaters August 14.
He also made a cameo in the song Inimel with Shruti Haasan.
Once Coolie wraps up, he'll team up with Arun Matheswaran for a new project—and Kaithi 2 is already in development within his growing cinematic universe.