'Parasakthi' villain role offered to Lokesh Kanagaraj: Details

All about 'Parasakthi'

Parasakthi is directed by Sudha Kongara and stars Sivakarthikeyan in the lead. After Lokesh stepped away, Ravi Mohan took over as the antagonist.

The film also marks Sreeleela's Tamil debut and features Atharvaa Murali in a key role.

It just wrapped its Pollachi shoot and is aiming for a Pongal release, with top names like Ravi K Chandran (cinematography) and GV Prakash Kumar (music) on board.