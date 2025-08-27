Sooraj Barjatya's 'Prem Ki Shaadi': Ayushmann-starrer begins shooting in October 

For over three decades, Salman Khan has been synonymous with the character of "Prem" in Sooraj Barjatya 's films. However, Ayushmann Khurrana is now set to take on this iconic role in Barjatya's upcoming film Prem Ki Shaadi. The movie will begin shooting in October and aims to modernize the beloved Rajshri character for a new generation.

Shooting details Khurrana to start after finishing 'Pati Patni Aur Woh 2' Khurrana, currently filming Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 in Prayagraj with Sara Ali Khan and Wamiqa Gabbi, will start shooting for Prem Ki Shaadi in October, reported Mid-Day. The film's first schedule is being prepared on elaborate sets in Mumbai. A crew member revealed that three art teams are working simultaneously on the sets, which include a temple courtyard and a grand mansion.

Set construction Sets being constructed in Mumbai The elaborate sets for Prem Ki Shaadi are being constructed at Chitrakoot Grounds in Andheri and Ellora Studios in Mira Road. The film's focus on detail and authenticity is a signature of Barjatya's work, which blends grandeur with heartfelt storytelling rooted in Indian traditions. The production team aims to attract a younger audience while staying true to the core values that have defined Barjatya's films.