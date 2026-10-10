'Premada Oorali' made on ₹2cr budget earns over ₹33cr
Entertainment
Premada Oorali, a Kannada film made on a modest ₹2 crore budget, has taken everyone by surprise by earning over ₹33 crore in India since its September 25 release.
Directed by Manoj Kumar and led by veteran Rangayana Raghu, the film stands out for its honest take on village life, proving you don't need A-list stars to make an impact.
'Premada Oorali' ₹4.5cr across 1178 screenings
Going up against bigger releases like Yash's Toxic, Premada Oorali still pulled in ₹4.5 crore across 1,178 screenings by October 9.
Strong word-of-mouth (with shout-outs from folks like Rishab Shetty), memorable music from Sunaad Gowtham, and fresh visuals from debut cinematographer Rajkanth SK have all fueled its popularity.
The film is even getting a rare release in Russia, a cool milestone for a regional hit.