Prime Video drops 'Isakapatnam' trailer, Telugu thriller arrives July 2
Prime Video just dropped the trailer for Isakapatnam, a new Telugu crime thriller series landing July 2, 2026.
The story is set in a gritty port town where Naidu (Samuthirakani) rules over politics and crime, until his daughter Bharati (Aishwarya Rajesh) decides she's done living in his shadow and pushes back.
Trailer highlights 'Isakapatnam' father daughter clash
The trailer spotlights the tense father-daughter dynamic, with their conflict threatening to shake up the whole town.
Directed by Garry BH and written by Prashant Ragathi, Isakapatnam features a strong ensemble cast including Sunil and Naresh Agastya.
Streaming globally on Prime Video as part of the Prime Day lineup, it'll be available in Telugu, with Tamil and Hindi dubs plus subtitles in 15 languages across more than 240 countries.