Prime Video drops 'Isakapatnam' trailer, Telugu thriller arrives July 2

Trailer highlights 'Isakapatnam' father daughter clash

The trailer spotlights the tense father-daughter dynamic, with their conflict threatening to shake up the whole town.

Directed by Garry BH and written by Prashant Ragathi, Isakapatnam features a strong ensemble cast including Sunil and Naresh Agastya.

Streaming globally on Prime Video as part of the Prime Day lineup, it'll be available in Telugu, with Tamil and Hindi dubs plus subtitles in 15 languages across more than 240 countries.