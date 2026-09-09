Prime Video releases 'Carrie' trailer, Flanagan directs 4 episodes

Flanagan calls the project, "It's a thrilling way to adapt something, to take it apart into its essential pieces and use that to build something new," highlighting how the prom sequence is his most complex scene yet.

The cast features Samantha Sloyan as Margaret White, Siena Agudong as Sue Snell, and Matthew Lillard as Principal Grayle, with episodes directed by a talented team including Kate Siegel and Kyra Sedgwick.

Whether you're a longtime fan or brand new to Carrie, this one's set to offer something different.