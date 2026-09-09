Prime Video releases 'Carrie' trailer, Flanagan directs 4 episodes
Prime Video just dropped the trailer for its new Carrie series, with Mike Flanagan directing episodes one, two, seven, and eight.
This eight-episode show reimagines Stephen King's classic novel for today, following Carrie White (played by Summer H. Howell) as she deals with high school bullying and social pressures, leading up to a bold new take on that unforgettable prom scene.
The series premieres October 8.
'Carrie' cast includes Sloyan Agudong Lillard
Flanagan calls the project, "It's a thrilling way to adapt something, to take it apart into its essential pieces and use that to build something new," highlighting how the prom sequence is his most complex scene yet.
The cast features Samantha Sloyan as Margaret White, Siena Agudong as Sue Snell, and Matthew Lillard as Principal Grayle, with episodes directed by a talented team including Kate Siegel and Kyra Sedgwick.
Whether you're a longtime fan or brand new to Carrie, this one's set to offer something different.