'Don't Be Shy' review: All gloss, no soul

The film follows the complicated life of Shyamili "Shy" Das (Bajaj), who is in a relationship with a much wealthier man, Mayank (Khati).

However, she also harbors feelings for her childhood friend, Dhruv (Duggal).

Suddenly, Mayank breaks up with Shy, leaving her heartbroken, and her perfectly curated life begins to fall apart.

Can Shy bounce back before it's too late?