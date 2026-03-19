Prime Video Slate 2026: Hrithik, Alia, Sonakshi's projects announced

Prime Video has unveiled its 2026 slate, featuring a mix of exciting new movies. Among the highlights are Mess, produced by Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan and Eshaan Roshan, Don't Be Shy, an upcoming film from actor Alia Bhatt , and System starring Sonakshi Sinha . These projects promise to deliver fresh storytelling perspectives to the streaming platform's diverse content library.

Film overview 'Mess' revolves around a robbery gone wrong Mess teaser reveals a unique film that revolves around a group of quirky robbers who invade the home of an OCD patient. As the night progresses, they realize it's not just their family but themselves who need to survive this chaotic situation. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the movie features Pratik Gandhi, Ranvir Shorey, Gajraj Rao, and Anurag Thakur in key roles.

Film details 'Don't Be Shy' is a coming-of-age story Don't Be Shy poster gives a glimpse into the story of Shyamili "Shy" Das, a young woman in her twenties whose life takes an unexpected turn. The film is produced by Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt, with Sreeti Mukerji as director. Mukerji has also written the story and screenplay for Don't Be Shy, while Sehaj Kaur Maini has penned dialogues and additional screenplay.

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