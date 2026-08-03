Nimrat Kaur, Roshan Mathew to lead Prime Video's 'Job Trafficking'
What's the story
Prime Video has begun production on a new Hindi drama series titled Job Trafficking, reported Deadline. The show will star Nimrat Kaur (The Lunchbox), Roshan Mathew (Choked), Kavya Trehan (The Royals), and Pavan Malhotra (Tabbar, Fouja). Directed by Prashant Nair (Umrika, Tryst with Destiny), the eight-episode series is a collaboration between Select Media Holdings and Chalkboard Entertainment.
Plot details
Series to explore the dark world of 'pig butchering'
Job Trafficking will delve into the world of "pig butchering," a type of online scam where criminals build fake trust with victims before conning them.
The series will focus on a lesser-known aspect of these scams: young individuals who are lured by fake job offers, trafficked across borders, and then forced to become scammers themselves.
The story will follow three strangers whose lives intersect in a web of fractured trust, deception, and exploitation.
Series theme
Amazon Prime Video's growing presence in India
The series will shine a light on the dark workings of one of the world's fastest-growing criminal enterprises.
Amazon Prime Video described it as a "gripping survival drama that exposes the dark machinery behind one of the world's fastest-growing criminal enterprises."
The upcoming project adds to Prime Video's successful Hindi slate, which includes shows like Paatal Lok, Mirzapur, Farzi, and The Family Man.