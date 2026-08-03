Nimrat Kaur, Roshan Mathew to lead Prime Video's 'Job Trafficking'

Job Trafficking will delve into the world of "pig butchering," a type of online scam where criminals build fake trust with victims before conning them.

The series will focus on a lesser-known aspect of these scams: young individuals who are lured by fake job offers, trafficked across borders, and then forced to become scammers themselves.

The story will follow three strangers whose lives intersect in a web of fractured trust, deception, and exploitation.