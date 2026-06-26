Prince Harry and Meghan Markle likely to return to UK.
Entertainment
Harry and Meghan are likely heading back to the UK this July, marking their first family visit since 2022.
It's still up in the air whether their kids, Archie and Lilibet, will get to see King Charles: last time was during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Prince Harry security review Invictus anniversary
Security for Harry's visit is being reviewed after his request for police protection was denied earlier this year.
Their trip lines up with the anniversary of the Invictus Games, which Harry founded, and there's talk he might invite senior royals as a gesture toward patching things up with his family.