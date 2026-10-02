Prince Harry speaks at London gala for Ukraine charities
Entertainment
Prince Harry attended the United for Freedom gala in London to help raise money for charities supporting Ukraine.
Speaking at the Imperial War Museum, he talked about Britain's long connection with Ukraine and shared what he's seen firsthand during his visits to the country.
Prince Harry praises resilience, urges support
Harry praised Ukrainians's resilience, pointing out how people have lost so much but keep rebuilding and pushing forward.
He urged everyone not just to admire their courage, but to actually help out, saying support should go beyond words.
With his own military background and recent visits to Ukraine, Harry reminded everyone that keeping attention on this crisis really matters.