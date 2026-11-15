Prince William, Kate Middleton travel to Mumbai for Earthshot Prize
Prince William and Kate Middleton are heading to Mumbai for the Earthshot Prize on November 16, marking their first overseas trip together in four years.
While they attend the ceremony on November 17, their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, will be tuning in from home for a family viewing afterward.
I can Earthshot Challenge 1 million students
Mumbai was picked as host because India leads with the most Earthshot winners and finalists.
The night will feature performances by Shreya Ghoshal, Take That, and the Earthshot Orchestra, all hosted by Karan Johar.
This year also spotlights the I CAN Earthshot Challenge, which has involved one million Indian students in sustainability efforts.
The ceremony will highlight creative solutions for global environmental challenges, something Prince William is especially passionate about supporting.