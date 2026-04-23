Kathleen Marshall confirms 'The Princess Diaries 3' is happening

Kathleen Marshall, the daughter of late director Garry Marshall, has confirmed that The Princess Diaries 3 is in development. Speaking at the opening night of Beaches on Broadway, she told People, "We're working on Princess Diaries 3." "It's working out," she added about the upcoming project. Earlier this week, Anne Hathaway had also confirmed that the project was still happening.

Project progress Marshall is 'excited' to be part of the project Marshall expressed her enthusiasm for the project, saying she was "excited to be a part of anything" related to The Princess Diaries. She added that they hope it will be "the next thing" for Hathaway. Marshall also mentioned that she and producer Debra Martin Chase occasionally exchange emails about the project. "We're moving it along," she said, adding that there's an "incredible team in place."

Film history Script was completed in 2019 Work on a third Princess Diaries film has continued in recent years, even after Garry's passing. In 2019, Hathaway said a script had been completed, and both she and Julie Andrews were prepared to film. Reports in 2022 suggested that Disney was developing the film, with filmmaker Adele Lim later brought on board as director in October 2024.

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