Anne Hathaway is '100%' committed to 'Princess Diaries 3'

Anne Hathaway , the star of The Devil Wears Prada, has confirmed that she is "constantly working on" making The Princess Diaries 3 a reality. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, she said she is "100%" committed to returning to Genovia for a third installment of the beloved franchise. However, she clarified that the project has not yet been officially greenlit or confirmed.

Project status 'Now, the intention is to make 'Princess Diaries' hopefully next' Hathaway stressed that The Devil Wears Prada 2 took up her time and attention, but she is still committed to making The Princess Diaries 3. She said, "We're constantly working on it. [The Devil Wears Prada 2] cropped up unexpectedly and took over the space." "Now, the intention is to make Princess Diaries hopefully next," she added.

Script progress Hathaway said expectations for sequel are 'very, very high' Hathaway and her team are currently "chipping away at the script" for The Princess Diaries 3. She acknowledged that there are high expectations for this sequel, saying, "If I learned anything from [The Devil Wears Prada 2], it's that expectations are very, very high, and if you're going to do it, you have to knock it out of the park."

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Franchise history About the 'Princess Diaries' In Garry Marshall's 2001 film adaptation of Meg Cabot's novel, Hathaway played Mia Thermopolis, an ordinary high school student whose life changes when her grandmother (Julie Andrews) reveals she is next in line for the throne of a fictional kingdom. The Whitney Houston-produced film was a massive success and catapulted Hathaway to stardom. The 2004 sequel also performed well at the box office, introducing Chris Pine as Nicholas Devereaux.

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