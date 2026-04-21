Seized Iranian ship suspected of carrying dual-use cargo: Report
What's the story
The United States seized the Iranian-flagged container ship Touska in the Gulf of Oman, suspecting it of carrying dual-use goods. The small vessel, part of the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL), was boarded off Chabahar port after its crew allegedly violated a US blockade and ignored warnings for six hours. The IRISL has been under US sanctions since late 2019 due to its role in transporting items for Iran's ballistic missile program.
Iranian response
Iran accuses US of 'armed piracy'
Iran's military has lashed out over the incident, accusing the US of "armed piracy," claiming the Touska was on a voyage from China when it was seized. They expressed readiness to confront US forces but cited concerns for crew members' families aboard as a constraint. The ship had previously transported dual-use items, according to sources cited by Reuters.
Escalating tensions
US expands blockade on Iran
The US military has expanded its blockade on Iran to include cargoes considered contraband. This includes weapons and ammunition, with any suspected vessels facing a "subject to belligerent right to visit and search," as per the US Navy. In response to the seizure, Iran's foreign ministry demanded the immediate release of Touska and its crew, warning that Washington would be responsible for any escalation.
International reaction
China reacts to US's interception of Iranian cargo ship
China has also reacted to the incident, expressing concern over what it calls a "forced interception" by the US of the Iranian-flagged cargo ship. A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson urged all parties to adhere to the ceasefire agreement responsibly. The Touska was detected in China's Taicang port on March 25 and had made stops at Gaolan and Port Klang before reaching the Gulf of Oman, according to satellite analysis from data analytics specialists SynMax.