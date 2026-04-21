Seized Iranian ship suspected of carrying dual-use cargo: Report

The United States seized the Iranian-flagged container ship Touska in the Gulf of Oman, suspecting it of carrying dual-use goods. The small vessel, part of the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL), was boarded off Chabahar port after its crew allegedly violated a US blockade and ignored warnings for six hours. The IRISL has been under US sanctions since late 2019 due to its role in transporting items for Iran's ballistic missile program.

Iranian response Iran accuses US of 'armed piracy' Iran's military has lashed out over the incident, accusing the US of "armed piracy," claiming the Touska was on a voyage from China when it was seized. They expressed readiness to confront US forces but cited concerns for crew members' families aboard as a constraint. The ship had previously transported dual-use items, according to sources cited by Reuters.

Escalating tensions US expands blockade on Iran The US military has expanded its blockade on Iran to include cargoes considered contraband. This includes weapons and ammunition, with any suspected vessels facing a "subject to belligerent right to visit and search," as per the US Navy. In response to the seizure, Iran's foreign ministry demanded the immediate release of Touska and its crew, warning that Washington would be responsible for any escalation.

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