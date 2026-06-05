RBI's repo rate pause keeps home loan EMIs unchanged

The Reserve Bank of India 's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.25%. The decision comes after a series of cuts over the past year and signals stability for home loan borrowers. Since most home loans are linked to benchmarks like the repo rate, this unchanged policy rate means EMIs will remain stable in the near term. Banks are also expected to hold lending rates unless liquidity conditions or policy stance change.

Past benefits Borrowers already benefitted from earlier rate cuts Although the RBI's latest decision doesn't provide immediate relief, borrowers have already benefited from a cumulative 125 basis points reduction in the repo rate since early 2025. These cuts have resulted in lower borrowing costs and reduced EMIs, translating into significant interest savings over the life of home loans. For instance, estimates suggest that a ₹50 lakh home loan with a 20-year tenure could save over ₹9 lakh in total interest due to earlier rate cuts.

Future implications What to expect for floating and fixed-rate borrowers? With the MPC opting for status quo, floating-rate borrowers can expect their EMIs to remain unchanged in the coming months. However, fixed-rate borrowers won't see any immediate impact unless they refinance or switch lenders. Experts believe that RBI's focus is now on ensuring full transmission of past rate cuts across the banking system rather than initiating further easing. For prospective homebuyers, while further rate cuts may not be imminent, current interest rate environment remains relatively favorable compared to previous years.

Advertisement