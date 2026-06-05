Ollie Robinson becomes first England bowler with this Test record

England 's pacer Ollie Robinson has made history by becoming the first bowler from his nation to take three wickets in his first over of an innings. The feat came during Day 1 of the ongoing first Test match against New Zealand at Lord's. He achieved this remarkable milestone on Thursday, leaving New Zealand reeling at 61/6 on a dramatic opening day of the match.

Match details Robinson's stunning return to Test cricket Robinson, who was playing his first Test since February 2024, ended the day with impressive figures of 4/10 from six overs. He made an immediate impact after taking the new ball, dismissing Devon Conway, Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra with the third, fifth and sixth balls of his spell. England's batting lineup had earlier collapsed for 140 in just under 40 overs.

Comeback story A remarkable comeback for the Sussex captain Robinson's performance capped a remarkable return for the Sussex captain. He had been left out in 2024 due to concerns over fitness and attitude despite taking 76 wickets in 20 Tests at a tremendous average of 22.92. After England's 4-1 Ashes defeat in Australia, head coach Brendon McCullum contacted Robinson at the start of the season and told him he was back in contention.

Advertisement

Path to return Robinson's response to his exclusion and McCullum's call Robinson responded by taking 18 wickets in the ongoing County Championship. With Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse unavailable for the opening Test, he was handed the new ball and delivered immediately. "I was in a place where I never thought I'd play for England again," he said. "To get the text from Baz (McCullum) shifted my mindset."

Advertisement