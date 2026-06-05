'Don't come to airport': CJP founder's U-turn for supporters

Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), has asked his supporters not to gather at Delhi 's airport when he returns from the United States on Saturday. In a video message, Dipke said that the response to his campaign was beyond imagination, and a large crowd could create problems for both people and security. Instead of going to the airport, he will head to the Parliament Street Police Station for permission for a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar.

Protest details CJP's campaign against Education Minister Pradhan The CJP's protest campaign is aimed at demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged failures in the examination system. Dipke had earlier called on his supporters and students to join him in Delhi, linking his demand to controversies surrounding major examinations like NEET, CBSE, CUET, and SSCGD. The party also appointed three spokespersons, namely, Saurav Das, Vijeta Dahiya, and Ashutosh Ranka, to represent its views.

Petition impact Over 8 lakh students support CJP petition The CJP said that over eight lakh students have signed a petition on its website demanding Pradhan's resignation. The petition, however, has not received any official response. Dipke also expressed concern about threats against his family due to his activism. He said that while he was not worried about personal threats, he was concerned for their safety as they did not choose this path.

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Return announcement Dipke's return to India on June 6 Dipke, who recently completed a master's course in public relations from Boston, had initially called on supporters to gather at the Delhi airport on his return on Saturday, June 6. However, he has now requested them to skip the gathering due to security concerns. The CJP movement has gained traction since its launch last month, with many public figures subscribing to it.

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