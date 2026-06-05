Meta launches AI assistant for Facebook creators

Meta has launched a new artificial intelligence (AI) creator assistant on Facebook . The innovative tool is designed to give creators personalized recommendations based on their content style, performance metrics, audience engagement, and growth goals. The move comes as part of Meta's effort to keep creators engaged on its platform amid competition from TikTok and YouTube.

Enhanced user experience AI creator assistant offers personalized recommendations The new AI creator assistant is a conversational tool that lets creators ask simple questions like "When should I post?" or "What are the most common criticisms of my recent videos?" The responses are tailored to their historical performance data and can include suggestions for improving future content. This way, creators can easily understand their content's performance without having to sift through complex charts and dashboards.

Expansion strategy Tool being rolled out to creators in India, Canada, US The AI creator assistant is currently being rolled out to creators in the US, Canada, and India. Meta has plans to expand its availability and add new capabilities in the future. The company also hopes that by providing this tool directly on Facebook, it can reduce creators' reliance on third-party AI tools like ChatGPT for content brainstorming and performance analysis.

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