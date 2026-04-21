'Wednesday' S03 is currently in production

'Wednesday' S03 1st look out! Jenna Ortega heads to Paris

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:22 am Apr 21, 202611:22 am

What's the story

Netflix has unveiled the first look at the third season of Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega. The image features Ortega as the goth teen standing next to a motorcycle under the Eiffel Tower in Paris, with Thing (Victor Dorobantu), the disembodied hand and a beloved member of the Addams family, perched on top. The caption read: "From Paris, with dread." Looks like the detective duo is on the hunt!