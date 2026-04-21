'Wednesday' S03 1st look out! Jenna Ortega heads to Paris
What's the story
Netflix has unveiled the first look at the third season of Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega. The image features Ortega as the goth teen standing next to a motorcycle under the Eiffel Tower in Paris, with Thing (Victor Dorobantu), the disembodied hand and a beloved member of the Addams family, perched on top. The caption read: "From Paris, with dread." Looks like the detective duo is on the hunt!
Production updates
What happened in the previous season? What's new in S03?
The second season ended with Wednesday and Thing on a mission to find her friend Enid (Emma Myers). Netflix has not revealed any plot details for the upcoming season. Variety reported that production for Wednesday S03 began in February this year. New cast members include Eva Green as Aunt Ophelia, Winona Ryder, Lena Headey, Andrew McCarthy, James Lance, Chris Sarandon, Noah Taylor, Oscar Morgan, and Kennedy Moyer in undisclosed roles.
Cast and crew
Meet the cast of 'Wednesday'
In addition to Ortega, Myers, and Dorobantu, the series also features Hunter Doohan, Joy Sunday, Georgie Farmer, Isaac Ordonez, Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Fred Armisen, Luis Guzman, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Joanna Lumley. The show is based on characters created by Charles Addams. Alfred Gough and Miles Millar are the showrunners, while Tim Burton directs.