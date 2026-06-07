Who's Sriram Krishnan? Trump's Indian-origin AI adviser leaving White House
What's the story
Sriram Krishnan, a prominent Indian-American tech executive and venture capitalist, has announced his decision to step down from his role as the Senior White House Policy Advisor on Artificial Intelligence (AI). The announcement was made on social media by Krishnan himself, who is also the architect of the American AI Action Plan. He said he would be wrapping up his work by June-end.
Tenure details
Krishnan's departure adds to growing list of exits
Krishnan took on this important role at the start of Trump's second term. His exit will add to a growing list of high-profile departures from the current administration, including military leaders, cabinet members, and immigration officials. Recently, Tulsi Gabbard announced her resignation as Director of National Intelligence, while former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was replaced by Markwayne Mullin in March 2026.
Post-administration goals
Plans to take a break before returning
Krishnan said he would be taking a break before returning to tackle major AI challenges. He thanked President Donald Trump for his leadership in the AI race and expressed gratitude toward David Sacks, Trump's chief AI architect. "His continuing advocacy for America winning on AI has been and continues to be crucial," Krishnan wrote online for Sacks.
Accomplishments
Major achievements during his tenure
During his tenure, Krishnan was instrumental in creating and publishing the American AI Action Plan. He also helped establish AI acceleration partnerships and the National AI Policy Framework for an executive order on Artificial Intelligence. His global advocacy for the American AI stack included participation in summits in France and India, as well as state visits to the UK and the Middle East.
Next steps
Plans to build institutions addressing challenges
Looking ahead, Krishnan said he plans to build institutions that would help tackle some of the challenges America and its allies are facing. He thanked several people, including White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, US Vice President JD Vance, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. He also gave a special mention to his tech entrepreneur wife Aarthi Ramamurthy, with whom he hosts "The Aarthi and Sriram Show."
Career path
Career highlights and immigrant success story
Born in Chennai, India, Krishnan has been an exemplary figure among Indian immigrants in Silicon Valley. He moved to the US in 2007 and became a citizen in 2016. After starting his career at Microsoft, he went on to hold senior positions at Yahoo, Snap, Facebook, and Twitter. In 2020, he added venture capital to his resume by becoming a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz. In 2024, then President-elect Trump announced Krishnan as Senior White House Policy Advisor on AI.
Twitter Post
Krishnan's post
🇺🇸🚀 SOME NEWS: I'll be leaving my role at the White House at the end of this month. After a break I’ll be working on helping tackle some of the large challenges facing America on AI (more on that later).— Sriram Krishnan (@sriramk) June 6, 2026
It is hard to express how big a privilege it has been to serve the…