Who's Sriram Krishnan? Trump's Indian-origin AI adviser leaving White House

Career path

Career highlights and immigrant success story

Born in Chennai, India, Krishnan has been an exemplary figure among Indian immigrants in Silicon Valley. He moved to the US in 2007 and became a citizen in 2016. After starting his career at Microsoft, he went on to hold senior positions at Yahoo, Snap, Facebook, and Twitter. In 2020, he added venture capital to his resume by becoming a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz. In 2024, then President-elect Trump announced Krishnan as Senior White House Policy Advisor on AI.