'Devastated': Charlie Puth cancels concert due to illness

Commitment to fans

'You all deserve the best'

Puth further expressed his disappointment over the cancellation, saying, "I'm heartbroken, but I physically am unable to perform." He added that without his voice, he couldn't deliver the show his fans deserved. "Performing for you all each night means everything to me, and you all deserve the best," he wrote. The singer apologized for the decision and promised to return when he was well again.