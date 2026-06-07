'Devastated': Charlie Puth cancels concert due to illness
What's the story
Singer-songwriter Charlie Puth recently canceled his Saturday (June 6) show in Orlando, Florida, due to illness. The four-time Grammy nominee announced the news on Instagram Stories, stating that he had been unwell for the past few days and was advised to rest. "I am so devastated to do this, but I have to cancel tonight's show," he wrote.
Commitment to fans
'You all deserve the best'
Puth further expressed his disappointment over the cancellation, saying, "I'm heartbroken, but I physically am unable to perform." He added that without his voice, he couldn't deliver the show his fans deserved. "Performing for you all each night means everything to me, and you all deserve the best," he wrote. The singer apologized for the decision and promised to return when he was well again.
Tour details
More about his ongoing world tour
Puth is currently on his Whatever's Clever world tour, named after his namesake fourth studio album. The tour began on April 22 in San Diego and will conclude on July 30 in Warsaw, Poland. His remaining shows in the US are scheduled for June 9 (Nashville), June 11 (Austin), June 12 (Irving, Texas), and June 13 (Houston).
Career highlights
A look at his career
Puth shot to fame with the 2015 hit See You Again, featuring Wiz Khalifa. He is known for his perfect pitch, high-quality pop production, and songwriting. His discography includes hits such as Attention, We Don't Talk Anymore, How Long, and Left and Right. The singer has received multiple Grammy nominations and is known for a unique blend of pop, R&B, funk, and jazz influences in his music.