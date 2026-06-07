Are interviews suitable for diagnosing mental health conditions? 

Tool transparency

Psychiatrist calls for more specific data on interview types

Dr. Michael First, a psychiatrist and professor at Columbia University who developed Structured Clinical Interview for DSM 5, expressed frustration with some aspects of the study. He agreed that diagnostic interviews vary in reliability and often fail to correctly diagnose people. However, he wanted more information about which specific instruments were most reliable. "It'd be nice to be able to look at this and say: 'Oh, based upon this paper, I should pick this one because of this,'" he said.