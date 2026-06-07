Health insurance claim denied? Insurers now have to explain why

Transparency push

New IRDAI mandate aims to improve transparency

IRDAI's latest requirement seeks to tackle one of the biggest pain points in the claims process: lack of clarity. By mandating insurers to explain claim denials and mention relevant policy clauses, the regulator hopes to make claim decisions more transparent and easier for policyholders to scrutinize. This could help them determine if a rejection is justified and pursue further action through grievance redressal channels or insurance ombudsman if necessary.