Akshay Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' crosses ₹100cr worldwide in 4 days

The much-anticipated horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla , starring Akshay Kumar and Wamiqa Gabbi, has crossed the ₹100cr mark globally. The film, directed by Priyadarshan , was released on April 17 and has been giving tough competition to Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 . Despite mixed reviews from audiences and the ongoing IPL season affecting footfalls in theaters, Bhooth Bangla managed to achieve this milestone within four days of its release.

Collection details Looking at film in numbers According to Sacnilk, Bhooth Bangla collected ₹6.75cr net in India across 10,984 shows on its first Monday (Day 4). This marks a massive 70.7% drop from its Sunday net collection of ₹23cr. With these figures, the film's total net collection in India stands at ₹64.75cr. On the international front, the Priyadarshan directorial added another ₹2.5cr to its earnings on Monday, taking its overseas gross earnings to ₹29cr so far.

Worldwide earnings Day-wise breakdown of 'Bhooth Bangla' in India Combining India's gross collection of ₹77.34cr with the overseas earnings, Bhooth Bangla's worldwide gross collection has now reached a whopping ₹106.34cr. The film's day-wise earnings in India are as follows: ₹3.75cr (paid previews on April 16), ₹12.25cr (Day 1), ₹19cr (Day 2), and ₹23cr (Day 3). Despite a significant drop on its first Monday, the film's overall performance has been commendable considering the competition it faced at the box office.

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