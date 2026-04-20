Akshay Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' opens with ₹58cr; sidelines 'Dhurandhar 2' 

Akshay Kumar 's latest release, Bhooth Bangla, is making waves at the box office . The horror-comedy has reportedly earned a net collection of ₹58 crore in India on its opening weekend (three-day run), beating Dhurandhar: The Revenge . Despite mixed reviews from critics, audiences seem to be enjoying the film's humor and unique storyline. It is directed by Priyadarshan and also stars Paresh Rawal , Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, and Mithila Palkar, among others.

Box office performance 'Bhooth Bangla' earns ₹23 crore on Day 3 On its third day (Sunday), Bhooth Bangla was screened in 11,682 shows across India and reportedly earned ₹23 crore. This takes the total gross collection in India to ₹69.37 crore and net earnings to ₹58 crore, according to Sacnilk. The film has also raked in an additional ₹7 crore from overseas collections on Sunday, pushing its worldwide gross collection to a whopping ₹95.87 crore (overseas gross figure stands at ₹26.5cr)!

Earnings breakdown Breakdown of film's collection since release The film's earnings have been on a steady rise since its release. It earned ₹3.75 crore from paid previews on Thursday (April 16), followed by an opening day collection of ₹12.25 crore on Friday (April 17). The domestic collection saw a significant jump on Saturday, reaching ₹19 crore, and further increased to ₹23 crore on Sunday. This consistent growth indicates that the film is likely to recover its budget soon!

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