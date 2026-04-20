Akshay Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' opens with ₹58cr; sidelines 'Dhurandhar 2'
What's the story
Akshay Kumar's latest release, Bhooth Bangla, is making waves at the box office. The horror-comedy has reportedly earned a net collection of ₹58 crore in India on its opening weekend (three-day run), beating Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Despite mixed reviews from critics, audiences seem to be enjoying the film's humor and unique storyline. It is directed by Priyadarshan and also stars Paresh Rawal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, and Mithila Palkar, among others.
Box office performance
'Bhooth Bangla' earns ₹23 crore on Day 3
On its third day (Sunday), Bhooth Bangla was screened in 11,682 shows across India and reportedly earned ₹23 crore. This takes the total gross collection in India to ₹69.37 crore and net earnings to ₹58 crore, according to Sacnilk. The film has also raked in an additional ₹7 crore from overseas collections on Sunday, pushing its worldwide gross collection to a whopping ₹95.87 crore (overseas gross figure stands at ₹26.5cr)!
Earnings breakdown
Breakdown of film's collection since release
The film's earnings have been on a steady rise since its release. It earned ₹3.75 crore from paid previews on Thursday (April 16), followed by an opening day collection of ₹12.25 crore on Friday (April 17). The domestic collection saw a significant jump on Saturday, reaching ₹19 crore, and further increased to ₹23 crore on Sunday. This consistent growth indicates that the film is likely to recover its budget soon!
Comparison with previous releases
Comparison with Kumar's other recent films
Bhooth Bangla's impressive performance has surpassed some of Kumar's recent releases. The film has already earned more than Sarfira (₹33.91 crore), Mission Raniganj (₹46 crore), and Selfiee (₹24.6 crore) did in their lifetime. However, it still lags behind Housefull 5 which grossed ₹288.67 crore globally and Kesari Chapter 2 which ended its box office run with ₹145.01 crore.