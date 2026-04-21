'Dhurandhar 2' crashes on 5th Monday; global collection reaches ₹1,759cr
What's the story
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge is struggling to maintain its box office momentum. The film, which has been dominating the Indian market for over a month, earned only ₹1.62 crore on its fifth Monday (Day 33), according to Sacnilk. This is a significant drop of nearly 69% from Sunday, when it raked in ₹5.2 crore. The domestic net total now stands at ₹1,117.29 crore, domestic gross collection at ₹1,337.46 crore, and the worldwide gross collection at ₹1,758.96 crore.
Competition
'Bhooth Bangla' poses competition to 'Dhurandhar 2'
The film's earnings have been affected by the release of Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla, which reportedly earned over ₹6 crore on Monday. Despite this, Dhurandhar 2 has been a crowd puller since its release, even amid the IPL frenzy. The weekend numbers prove that it still holds a special place in the hearts of cinegoers.
Box office battle
Weekend collection and cast of the film
In its fifth weekend, Dhurandhar 2 earned an estimated ₹12 crore. Meanwhile, Bhooth Bangla collected a whopping ₹58 crore in its opening weekend. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film stars Singh alongside Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Arjun Rampal, and others.