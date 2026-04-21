'Dhurandhar 2' box office collection

'Dhurandhar 2' crashes on 5th Monday; global collection reaches ₹1,759cr

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:08 am Apr 21, 202611:08 am

What's the story

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge is struggling to maintain its box office momentum. The film, which has been dominating the Indian market for over a month, earned only ₹1.62 crore on its fifth Monday (Day 33), according to Sacnilk. This is a significant drop of nearly 69% from Sunday, when it raked in ₹5.2 crore. The domestic net total now stands at ₹1,117.29 crore, domestic gross collection at ₹1,337.46 crore, and the worldwide gross collection at ₹1,758.96 crore.