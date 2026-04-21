Is Tim Cook a billionaire? Here's Apple CEO's net worth

Apple CEO Tim Cook will step down from his position in September 2026. Veteran executive John Ternus will succeed him. Cook joined Apple in 1998 and became CEO in 2011 after Steve Jobs left due to health issues. Under his leadership, Apple's value grew significantly to over $4 trillion in October 2025 based on the value of its shares. But what about Cook's wealth? Well, he is a billionaire with a net worth estimated at $2.9 billion.

Career progression Cook owns over 3 million shares of Apple Cook was Apple's senior vice president of worldwide operations before becoming CEO. He was instrumental in expanding Apple's product line and making China the main manufacturing hub for Apple devices. Cook owns over three million shares of Apple, which is less than a 1% stake in the company. He has sold more than $1 billion worth of shares over the years. Cook, who also serves on Nike's board, owns a total of 130,480 shares in the sports company.

Financial growth How much does Cook earn? Before becoming Apple's CEO, Cook earned $500,000 annually as the company's senior vice president of worldwide operations. When he took over as CEO in 2011, his salary increased to $900,000 per year. For almost a decade now, Cook's base salary has been fixed at $3 million per year. Even with Apple's valuation soaring, the company's compensation committee kept his cash base constant and preferred rewarding him through stock and cash bonuses.

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Pay adjustments In 2022, his total compensation reached an impressive $99.4 million In addition to his base salary, Cook earns a non-equity incentive plan compensation (cash bonus) that usually falls between $8 million and $12 million depending on Apple's revenue and operating income targets. In 2022, his total compensation reached an impressive $99.4 million. However, in 2023, after shareholder feedback regarding the size of his pay package, Cook voluntarily reduced his target pay to $63.2 million.

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