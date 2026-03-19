Priyadarshan, ex-wife Lissy reunite after 9 years of divorce

The rumors of their reunion gained further traction on Monday, March 16, when Lissy shared a picture with her ex-husband and superstar Mammootty . An insider told Mid-Day, "Now the reunion is official. After hearing news of them patching up, Mammootty asked them to come to Priyadarshan's studio in Chennai, where he was dubbing." "He told them that he was happy to see them together again."

Family influence

Their children were instrumental in the decision

The couple's children, actor Kalyani Priyadarshan and Siddharth Priyadarshan, were instrumental in their reunion. The source revealed to the outlet that the decision to come back together was made six to eight months ago. However, the couple has no plans of remarrying as they believe marriage is just a certificate, while companionship, friendship, and love are more important. When Mid-Day contacted Priyadarshan, he confirmed the news. He said, "Except for a marriage certificate, we are living the same life together."