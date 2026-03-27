Managing Salman, Govinda beats getting Padma Shri, jokes Priyadarshan

Filmmaker Priyadarshan recently revealed that getting actors Salman Khan and Govinda to report for a film shoot at 7:00am was a bigger achievement than receiving the Padma Shri award. The revelation came during an interview with ﻿Bollywood Hungama for his upcoming horror-comedy film Bhooth Bangla, where he was accompanied by actor Akshay Kumar . The movie marks their reunion after 16 years.

Biggest achievement 'This is the biggest achievement you ever got...' Priyadarshan recalled an earlier interview where he was asked about his feelings on receiving the Padma Shri award. He said, "When I got my Padma Shri, there was an interview." "They asked me, 'This is the biggest achievement you ever got, and...how do you feel about it?'" "I said, 'This is not the biggest achievement. Getting Salman Khan and Govinda at 7 o'clock in the morning and finishing the film on time is a very big achievement.'"

Filmmaking philosophy 'I have served 42 years with 98 films' Priyadarshan also shared his philosophy on filmmaking, saying that responsibility toward producers has guided his approach. "I have served 42 years with 98 films. But why I did it, I believe only for one reason. Every producer with whom I have worked has repeated to me, except one." "The reason is simple. I always think that even if the producer does not make money, he should not lose money. This is always in my mind while I do a film."

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Actor's perspective 'This man is full of discipline...' Kumar also praised Priyadarshan's discipline and punctuality, saying that their 7:00am shifts always start on time. He said, "This man is full of discipline...And that is why where we both get along very well (sic)." "Our 7 o'clock shift starts at 7 o'clock. 2 o'clock, 3 o'clock, pack-up happens. And life passes comfortably. No tension." "He just needs a good producer who brings everything at the right time, and he needs an actor who comes at the right time."

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