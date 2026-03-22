Mohanlal confirms leading Priyadarshan's 100th film; shares emotional note

Mohanlal has confirmed his reunion with director Priyadarshan for the latter's 100th film. The actor-director duo has given us many memorable films such as Boeing Boeing, Aram + Aram = Kinnaram, and Kalapani, among others. In an emotional social media post, Mohanlal expressed gratitude for the upcoming movie and praised the director.

Emotional tribute 'Some milestones do not belong to 1 person alone...' Mohanlal took to social media to share his thoughts on Priyadarshan's 100th film. He wrote, "Some milestones do not belong to one person alone. They belong to everyone who stood close enough to witness the journey." "My dearest Priyan is stepping into his 100th film, and I find myself at a loss for words to express what that truly means to me."

Career milestone 'A hundred films is not just a number' Mohanlal further wrote, "A hundred films is not just a number; it represents a lifetime of stories told with passion, countless mornings driven by a belief in the magic of cinema, and a journey of unwavering dedication that I have had the privilege of witnessing up close." He added, "This landmark film is being brought to life by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, with Binu George Alexander as co-producer."

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Fan reactions Fans express excitement for the upcoming project Fans of the actor-director duo were quick to express their excitement about the upcoming project. One user commented, "Lalettan etryuN... Evergreen combo." Another wrote, "Congratulations&All the best Lalettan &priyan sir." The film is expected to go on floors later in 2026.

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